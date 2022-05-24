Accidental shooting leaves 14 year old dead; teen arrested

article

Police said a teenager was arrested after an accidental shooting left a 14 year old dead in Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened on May 17 near 11th and Roosevelt Streets when Emir Rivas, 14, was riding in a car with a 15 year old who was playing with a gun.

"Evidence at the scene suggests this shooting was accidental," Sgt. Vincent Cole said.

The 15 year old was arrested and booked into jail.

