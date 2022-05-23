'Accidental' shooting kills man, sends another to jail, Phoenix Police say

Phoenix Police say an 18-year-old man was accidentally shot on the night of Sunday, May 22.

Officers responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found 18-year-old Brian Lujan, who had been shot.

Lujan was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sergio Lopez Ruiz was arrested and is accused of manslaughter after investigators spoke to witnesses and processed the scene.

"The officers were informed Lujan and his friend, Sergio Lopez Ruiz, were handling Lopez Ruiz’s firearm when it went off and a bullet struck Lujan. Lopez Ruiz was detained on scene and was later interviewed by detectives," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

No further information is available.