ACLU sues Florence prison over lack of access to disinfectants

The ACLU of Arizona has filed a lawsuit against the Florence Correctional Complex, alleging that inmates have highly limited access to disinfectants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit claims that inmates have had to uses items like shampoo to try and disinfect phones and showers.

The U.S. Marshals of Arizona reported that 13 people at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 400 inmates are in quarantine at the prison.

FOX 10 reached out to the prison owner, Core Civic, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.

