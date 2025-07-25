Adam Sheafe pleads not guilty to killing New River pastor William Schonemann

The Brief Adam Sheafe pleaded not guilty on July 25 to first-degree murder. During an interview with FOX 10 last month, Sheafe admitted to killing New River pastor William Schonemann. Sheafe claimed he planned on killing more than a dozen Christian leaders across the country.



The man who admitted to killing an Arizona pastor during an interview with FOX 10 has pleaded not guilty.

The backstory:

Adam Sheafe faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of New River Bible Chapel pastor William Schonemann, who was found dead in April.

Authorities described Schonemann's death as a "crucifixion," noting that the pastor's body was found inside his home with arms outstretched.

William Schonemann, a pastor at New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on April 28, (KSAZ-TV; Randall Schonemann)

What they're saying:

Sheafe told FOX 10's Lauren Clark during an interview last month that killing Schoneman was part of his plan to kill more than a dozen Christian leaders in multiple states.

"Did you kill pastor Bill Schonemann?" Clark asked.

"Yes," Sheafe replied.

Sheafe justified his actions by citing his belief that Christian pastors are leading people onto a false path by following Jesus. He said Schonemann was the first in a plot he called "Operation First Commandment."

Sheafe said he was aiming to "crucify" 14 pastors across the country and admitted that he was about to kill two priests at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona before he was arrested.

Dig deeper:

Sheafe also faces three attempted murder charges, for allegedly plotting to kill a Maricopa County pastor and two Catholic priests in Sedona. He was extradited from Sedona to Phoenix earlier this month.

On July 18, Sheafe was indicted for Schonemann's murder. He is currently jailed on a bond of over $10 million.

Adam Sheafe (Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Sheafe's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.