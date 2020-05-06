Adele's newest Instagram post sparks discussion about body image

article

An Instagram post from the British singer Adele has sparked an unexpected discussion about body image.

On May 6, Adele shared on Instagram an image of her wearing a black dress. In the message accompanying her post, Adele, who just turned 32, thanked fans for their kind birthday wishes while also expressing her appreciation for the essential workers risking their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer received praise from some Instagram users over her noticeably slimmer figure, with Rita Wilson chiming in that Adele was “looking gorgeous.” Chrissy Teigen also left a comment that read, “Are you kidding me?”

Olivia Pearson called Adele "stunning" and JWOWW said the photo made her jaw hit the floor.

Adele's post, though, would end up sparking a debate over body positivity.

Instagram users weren't necessarily bashing Adele's weight loss, but people instead were upset over others telling the singer how she's now beautiful and that she had a glow-up.

"Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting," beauty blogger Katie Meehan tweeted.

“Big Brother” winner Andy Herren chimed in by tweeting, “Adele looks great now! Adele looked great before! All that I really care about is that Adele is happy, which she seems to be!!!”

This was not the first time the singer has shown off her body transformation.

On Dec. 23, she shared holiday photos of herself standing with The Grinch and Santa Claus.

Her May 5 photo, however, is the newest since then.

This story was reported from Atlanta.