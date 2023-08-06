Adoptable Arizona kids spend the day getting pampered, taking photos to find families

Children up for adoption were treated to a morning of fun at the Footprint Center on Aug. 6.

They were made to feel special and hopefully will have the chance to connect to the right family in the near future.

13-year-old Shyqwon is looking for his forever family.

"I hope so," he said. He's been looking for a family for three to four years.

He and his brother were treated like stars with the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

They got their hair done and picked out new clothes.

This event was all part of a monthly event with LoveUp and the Department of Child Safety.

"The goal of the Department of Child Safety, when the kids come into foster care, is to reunite them with their families. But when that's not possible, we need safe and forever families for our kids who need to be adopted," said Tanya Abdellatif, assistant director of Foster Care & Post Permanency Supports with DCS.

"We want them to be engaged, and we want them to know the community, including the Suns, are behind them," said Rich Berra with LoveUp.

After getting their pampered treatment, and shooting some hoops, the kids each got their pictures taken to be posted on the Children's Heart Gallery.

"So that potential parents can see them and learn. 90% of these kids get adopted when parents can read about them and see all about them," Johnjay Van Es, founder of LoveUp said.

It's so that kids, like Shyqwon, can find the family meant for them.

"Take care of me and treat me the way I want to be treated," he said.