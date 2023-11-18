Adult film star Ron Jeremy released to ‘private residence’ in rape case due to declining health

article

Former adult film actor Ron Jeremy was released to a "private residence" due to his deteriorating health.

"The court granted conditional release to the defendant from Twin Towers at the request of the Public Guardian. That was done over our objection, which was based upon public safety concerns. According to the Public Guardian, he will be placed in a private residence where he will be given 24-hour care," the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office shared with Fox News Digital.

"According to them, he is ‘practically bedridden’ and does not have the ability to leave a residence. We expressed concern that even if that is true, he could assault caregivers, which he has allegedly attempted to do at other facilities. The judge said the public guardian is responsible for that and could hire male caregivers and overruled our objection."

Earlier this year, Jeremy – whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Los Angeles judge in January for dozens of rape and sexual assault charges.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris reviewed reports from both prosecutors and Jeremy's defense that said the 70-year-old is in "incurable neurocognitive decline."

Jeremy was indicted in 2020 on 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape, involving 21 women across more than two decades.

He pleaded not guilty at the time, and his lawyer continues to maintain Jeremy's innocence.

"His trial will not take place, and he's going to be handled through the state mental facilities for someone who is incompetent to assist his lawyers in trial," Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told Fox News Digital at the time. "It's really unfortunate.

"Two years have gone by, and I've gotten a lot more information on the case," he added in a statement to The Associated Press. "And I believe if he went to trial, he'd be found innocent. He's not going to have the opportunity to clear his reputation because he's not going to go to trial."

According to transcripts of grand jury testimony from the alleged victims obtained by The Associated Press, Jeremy would lure them into a small secluded space, often the bathroom of a West Hollywood bar and grill he frequents, trap them and sexually assault them.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.




