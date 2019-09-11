AG: Litchfield Park man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sharing child porn

article

A West Valley man will spend 11 years in prison for sharing child pornography on the web.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Wednesday that 37-year-old Alan Dain Rodriguez admitted to searching online for child porn, downloading them and then watching them, and pleaded guilty to two felony offenses in July, including one involving an image of a child whom doctors believe is less than five years old.

Investigators with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in October 2017, according to the Attorney General's Office, after they identified a computer from the Phoenix area sharing graphic depictions of child sexual exploitation online via a peer-to-peer network. Investigators were eventually able to trace the computer to Rodriguez's home, and a search warrant was executed.

The AG's Office said besides the prison sentence, Rodriguez was also sentenced to lifetime probation when he is released from prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender.