Airman comes home to Phoenix from deployment just before the birth of his baby

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Airman comes home to Phoenix from deployment just before the birth of his baby

An airman made it back home to Phoenix just in time for his baby boy to be born after being deployed in the Middle East for at least six months.

PHOENIX - A man is back home in Phoenix after a deployment to the Middle East, just in time to celebrate the New Year, and more importantly, a new baby.

After three days of traveling, the airman is finally back on American soil in time to welcome him and his wife's first child. She's nine months pregnant and about to give birth any day to their son.

She and their loved ones greeted him at Sky Harbor International Airport on the night of Dec. 29.

For the last six months, he’s been stationed overseas in Qatar – marking his second deployment since joining the United States Air Force.

"Just super thankful to be given the opportunity to be here with family. Great Christmas present, and love serving my country, but it's fantastic to be with family," the airman said.

The two are high school sweethearts and have been married for three years. The airman says he missed his whole family, and especially his wife's home cooking.

The airman will be able to stay a few months at home after their son is born.

He and his wife asked for their names to remain private in this story.

