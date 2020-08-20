Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

ALDI recalls bagged peaches that could be contaminated with salmonella

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Updated 49 mins ago
Recalls
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - ALDI is recalling bagged peaches that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The assorted peaches from ALDI's supplier, Wawona Packing Company, are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia, the FDA said.

The items were also available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

The affected products and UPC codes can be found HERE, and include 2-pound bags of peaches, loose bulk peaches and 2-pound bags of organic peaches.

If customers have products affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard the peaches immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.