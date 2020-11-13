All ballots counted in Maricopa County; Biden leads Trump in votes

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Elections Department say all ballots in Arizona's most populous county have been counted for the November General Election.

"Final results show 2,089,563 voters cast a ballot, which represents about 80.51 percent of total eligible voters," read a portion of the statement.

According to the final, unofficial results from Maricopa County election officials, President-Elect Joe Biden is still in the lead in Maricopa County, with 1,040,774 votes. President Donald Trump is in second place, with 995,665 votes. 31,705 votes went to Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

County Elections Officials say nearly 1.92 million people cast an early ballot this election, with close to 715,000 voters dropping off an early ballot in person. The results will be certified on Nov. 19.