Alleged victim in Gilbert voyeurism case talks about ordeal: 'I couldn't believe it'

We are hearing from one of the alleged victims in a case of voyeurism that happened in the East Valley.

On Sept. 25, we reported that 28-year-old Jesse Michael Johnson was arrested, having been accused of voyeurism and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that happened at a car wash.

Investigators said on Aug. 29, officers investigated three separate incidents of a man who was seen crawling under the SUVs of women who were vacuuming their cars near Riggs Road and Val Vista Drive.

"In these three incidents, defendant pulled into a parking spot next to the victim," investigators wrote. "While each victim was vacuuming her vehicle, defendant hid under her SUV and spent several minutes under her vehicle. The defendant climbed out from under the vehicle when each victim was finishing her vacuuming and left the area."

Through surveillance video and working with Gilbert Police, the employees at the car wash had a partial plate. Johnson was later seen returning to the place, and that was how police were able to eventually track him down and arrest him.

Court documents state that Johnson was arrested in the area of Emmett and Riggs Road on the afternoon of Sept. 24. The documents also state that Johnson has been "arrested numerous times" for similar offenses in the past.

One of Johnson's alleged victims was at the car wash that day with her young son. She said she is relieved that the suspect has been caught.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe that I was in that situation. I just had a baby two weeks prior to this. I have two other kids. It was a very scary situation, especially with my little boy with me when it happened," said the victim, identified only as Chanelle. "I guess this is just a really good reminder: just to make sure that you're always looking around, keeping your kids close, because you just never know what can be happening around you."

Johnson is accused of three counts of voyeurism (A.R.S. 13-1424) and three counts of disorderly conduct (A.R.S. 13-2904A1), and his bond is set at $10,000. If he's released on bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.