Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Shooter 'down,' multiple casualties, congressman says

Authorities have responded to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon. A North Texas congressman said a shooter is "down," and there "multiple casualties" from the shooting.

Few details have been released at this time, but the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a shooting just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said an officer was responding to a separate call at the outlets when they heard gunfire, responded, and "neutralized" the shooter.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there are "some" victims at the mall, but their status is not known at this time.

The Allen fire chief said they transported nine victims, but added that others might have been transported by other agencies or driven to the hospital by friends or family.

Representative Keith Self, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Allen, tweeted that a shooter is "down," and there are "multiple casualties."

There are multiple agencies at the scene, including the Allen Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, and ATF.

"We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping," said Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter. "We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us."

Penicaro said they ducked inside a store to take cover when they heard the shots.

Allen PD posted on social media that an active investigation is underway, and asked people to avoid the area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement following the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," said Governor Abbott. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.