Amazon truck involved in crash; teens accused of bringing weapons to school | Nightly Roundup

Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County