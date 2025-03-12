Amazon truck involved in crash; teens accused of bringing weapons to school | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Amazon truck involved in crash; teens accused of bringing weapons to school | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 12, 2025 6:35pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck in Phoenix to a gun incident at a west Phoenix high school, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

1. Amazon truck involved in Phoenix crash

Featured

Amazon delivery truck involved in multi-vehicle crash: Phoenix FD
article

Amazon delivery truck involved in multi-vehicle crash: Phoenix FD

The crash, according to Phoenix Fire officials, happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Grand, and three people were taken to the hospital as a result.

2. Arrests made after gun incident at Phoenix high school

Featured

Students arrested following weapons incident at west Phoenix school
article

Students arrested following weapons incident at west Phoenix school

2 students have been arrested following an incident involving weapons at a school within the Glendale Union High School District, according to officials. The two could also face disciplinary action in connection with the incident.

3. Can presidents drive?

Featured

Can presidents drive? Here’s why Trump says he can’t after buying a Tesla
article

Can presidents drive? Here’s why Trump says he can’t after buying a Tesla

President Donald Trump announced he is purchasing a Tesla Model S to show support for Elon Musk. But despite his enthusiasm, he admitted he "can’t drive it." Here’s why U.S. presidents—both current and former—are restricted from driving on public roads.

4. Arrest made in deadly Phoenix hit-and-run

Featured

19-year-old woman arrested in February hit-and-run death of 36-year-old man in Phoenix
article

19-year-old woman arrested in February hit-and-run death of 36-year-old man in Phoenix

Phoenix Police arrested a 19-year-old in a fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix on Feb. 27.

5. Fire at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds

Featured

Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival fairgrounds
article

Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival fairgrounds

No one was hurt when a fire broke out Tuesday night in a building on the Arizona Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Gold Canyon.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Latest storms bring rain, snow to state
article

Arizona weather forecast: Latest storms bring rain, snow to state

Overnight showers have moved out of the Valley, but more rain is on the way soon.

