Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl; stepfather charged with kidnapping

article

An Amber Alert that was issued for a 15-year-old girl has been canceled after a tip from a alert citizen helped locate her.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is crediting that tip for their ability to find Irene Alejandra Nunez in Beaumont Monday afternoon.

During a traffic stop, police found Nunez with her stepfather, Kevin Mauricio Caceres, 37.

Caceres has been taken into custody and will be charged with Kidnapping.

Irene’s family has been notified and arrangements are being made to release her into their custody.

Irene had last been seen on Sunday at 4 p.m.

"We are very appreciative of the motorist who not only notified authorities but stayed on the phone with 911, giving exact locations until Deputies could arrive," officials wrote on Facebook.