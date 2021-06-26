AMBER Alert issued in Arizona after twins were taken by man headed for New Mexico

An AMBER Alert has been issued for twin, year-old babies who were inside of a car when a man reportedly got in and stole the car on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department says.

The children's names are Joseph and Havanna Shackelford. Havanna is wearing a multicolored T-shirt with unicorns and grey pants. Joseph is wearing a white T-shirt with a yellow fish on it and blue pants.

The twins were last seen at a pharmacy near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 4 p.m.

"They were inside of a white, 2003 Nissan Pathfinder, AZ/1CA6RB. When Eddie Jones got into the driver seat and stole the vehicle. Eddie is under the influence and made comments about driving to New Mexico," the department said.

Jones is believed to be under the influence of alcohol, police say. Jones is reportedly the uncle of the twins.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Example of AMBER Alert car, not the actual car. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department

