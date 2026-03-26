Savannah Guthrie opens up in interview; Execution date set for AZ inmate | Nightly Roundup

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Savannah Guthrie opens up in 1st interview since her mother vanished; Execution date set for Arizona man convicted of murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 26, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie opens up in interview

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2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Execution date set for AZ inmate

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4. Pizza and bread products recalled in Arizona and other states

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5. New COVID variant spreading

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