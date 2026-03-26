Savannah Guthrie opens up in interview; Execution date set for AZ inmate | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie opens up in 1st interview since her mother vanished; Execution date set for Arizona man convicted of murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 26, 2026.
1. Savannah Guthrie opens up in interview
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In her first sit-down interview since her mother vanished from her home nearly two months ago, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie recalled the "chaos and disbelief" surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance after her sister called saying that their mother was missing.
2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
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Thursday marks Day 54 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. Execution date set for AZ inmate
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Leroy McGill is scheduled to be executed on May 20, 2026. He was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
4. Pizza and bread products recalled in Arizona and other states
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Food and Drug Administration officials said the new recall covers several pesto and mozzarella pizza and tomato and parmesan focaccia bread products sold in multiple states, including Arizona, California, Michigan, and Texas.
5. New COVID variant spreading
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BA.3.2, a new COVID-19 variant, has been detected in wastewater samples from 25 states. The variant has mutations that could evade immunity from a previous infection or vaccination.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're getting ready to say goodbye, at least for now, to triple-digit temperatures.
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