Nancy Guthrie search enters 100th day; welfare check leads to grim discovery in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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From the search for Nancy Guthrie entering its 100th day to a welfare check leading to a grim discovery in Mesa, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 11.

1. Day 100 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Two people found dead after Mesa welfare check

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3. Murder-suicide investigation in Yuma

4. "I do think this will be solved"

5. Child found in "deplorable" conditions

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A look at today's weather

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