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Nancy Guthrie search enters 100th day; welfare check leads to grim discovery in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 11, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 11, 2026.

From the search for Nancy Guthrie entering its 100th day to a welfare check leading to a grim discovery in Mesa, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 11.

1. Day 100 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie: 100 days since Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing
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Nancy Guthrie: 100 days since Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing

Monday, May 11 marks 100 days since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared after authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.

2. Two people found dead after Mesa welfare check

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2 found dead after welfare check in Mesa, police say
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2 found dead after welfare check in Mesa, police say

Two people were found dead on May 11 following a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads. "Nothing suspicious has been notated," police said.

3. Murder-suicide investigation in Yuma

2 men dead in murder-suicide in Yuma, police say

2 men dead in murder-suicide in Yuma, police say

Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 55-year-old man shot and killed a 67-year-old under a gazebo, before turning the gun on himself. 

4. "I do think this will be solved"

Nancy Guthrie search: Ex-FBI agent, cybersecurity expert on what's next

Nancy Guthrie search: Ex-FBI agent, cybersecurity expert on what's next

Lance Leising, a former FBI agent and cybersecurity expert, breaks down what's next in the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the missing woman enters day 100.

5. Child found in "deplorable" conditions

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Mom charged after toddler found with tattoo in ‘deplorable’ home: police
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Mom charged after toddler found with tattoo in ‘deplorable’ home: police

Kentucky authorities arrested a woman accused of giving her 22-month-old child a tattoo.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/11/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/11/26

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley as well see a high near 109 degrees on Monday.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews