Nancy Guthrie search enters 100th day; welfare check leads to grim discovery in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 11, 2026.
From the search for Nancy Guthrie entering its 100th day to a welfare check leading to a grim discovery in Mesa, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 11.
1. Day 100 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Monday, May 11 marks 100 days since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared after authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.
2. Two people found dead after Mesa welfare check
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Two people were found dead on May 11 following a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads. "Nothing suspicious has been notated," police said.
3. Murder-suicide investigation in Yuma
Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 55-year-old man shot and killed a 67-year-old under a gazebo, before turning the gun on himself.
4. "I do think this will be solved"
Lance Leising, a former FBI agent and cybersecurity expert, breaks down what's next in the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the missing woman enters day 100.
5. Child found in "deplorable" conditions
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Kentucky authorities arrested a woman accused of giving her 22-month-old child a tattoo.
A look at today's weather
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley as well see a high near 109 degrees on Monday.
Click here for full forecast