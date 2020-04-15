Amid coronavirus outbreak, Navajo Nation extends weekend curfew

The Navajo Nation has extended its weekend lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, except in emergencies, on the vast expanse of land that has been harder hit by the coronavirus than any other Native American reservation in the U.S.

The tribe first put in place the 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday lockdown last weekend for the reservation that lies in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and is larger than the state of West Virginia. It came after a nightly curfew was imposed to keep people at home from dusk to dawn during the week.

"“What we learned about the 57-hour curfew is that the super majority of the Navajo people honored and respected the words coming from our healthcare professionals," said Tribal Vice President Myron Lizer.

Both Lizer and Tribal President Jonathan Nez have to go into self-quarantine.

"We’re doing fine. We’re doing great," said Lizer. "Eight days in, no symptoms. We’re ready to get back into the battle against COVID-19."

During the 57-hour curfew, Navajo Nation officials say their police force issued over 115 citations for curfew violations.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

