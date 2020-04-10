Weekend curfew in effect for Navajo Nation due to ongoing spread of COVID-19

article

Residents on the Navajo Nation will have to stay at home this weekend as a result of a 57-hour curfew that is being instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Navajo Nation, the curfew, which began at 8:00 p.m. on April 10, will end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

During the curfew, everyone on the Navajo Nation are legally required to stay at home, and only leave home in the event of an emergency.

The curfew order was issued via a Public Health Emergency Order on April 5.

The Navajo Nation has seen continuing increases in the number of people infected with COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, it was reported by officials that a total of 597 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within its area, with many of the cases found in Navajo, Apache, and Coconino Counties.

On March 17, there were two cases of COVID-19, according to officials. The death toll is 22, as of Friday.

