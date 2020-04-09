Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

article

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are in self-quarantine after being in close proximity with an individual who had the coronavirus, according to a press statement on April 9.

Nez and Lizer announced the news during a live town hall update that Wednesday. They had been in close proximity to a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19.

While both wore gloves and masks at the time, the two plan to continue their official duties online and through other forms of telecommunication, according to the statement.

Several of their employees have also been ordered to self-quarantine as a precaution.

"This is real and no one is immune from contracting the virus," Nez said in the statement. "We will continue to hep fight for our people while we self-quarantine - this is a precautionary measure."

A 57-hour weekend curfew takes effect in the Navajo Nation starting Friday, April 10 at 8 P.M. to Monday, April 13 at 5 A.M. to slow the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

MORE: 57-hour curfew planned for Navajo Nation as COVID-19 pandemic worsens there

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: