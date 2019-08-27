‘An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads’: ‘Golden Girls’ puppet show hits the road

Just when you thought 2019 had reached peak “Golden Girls,” there’s now a puppet parody of the beloved sitcom coming to theaters across the country this fall.

“That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody” will have fans reliving their favorite moments from the classic TV show.

“Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down,“ the show’s website says.

The 90-minute show parodies the classic 80s sitcom, immersing the audience into the the puppet world of television’s most zany roommates.

“From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check.”

According to the show’s Facebook page, the girls will hit the town in Appleton, Wisconsin on Nov. 1 and San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 10.

Tickets start at $25 and you can join the “Golden Girls” email list to see what city the girls are headed to next.