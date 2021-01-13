Andrew Yang officially announces run for NYC Mayor

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang formally announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he is running to succeed Bill de Blasio as Mayor of New York City.

"I moved to New York City 25 years ago," Yang said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. "I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our city in so much pain breaks my heart. Let's fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of."

Yang had filed paperwork to run for mayor last month.

A recent survey showed Yang with a single-point lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams among likely Democratic primary voters, and Yang has been reportedly considering joining the race to become Mayor of New York City.

Advertisement

Yang became hugely popular during the Democratic presidential primaries based on his call for a "Freedom Dividend," which would give every American a universal basic income of $1,000 a month.