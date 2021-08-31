Expand / Collapse search
Angel Tribute cars stop in Phoenix ahead of 9/11 tribute in NYC

Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Angel Tribute cars stop in Phoenix ahead of 9-11 tribute in NYC

9-11 Angel Tribute cars is holding a special, 21-day ceremony by way of a cross country tour ahead of 9/11 to honor first responders, remembering all the lives lost in the terror attacks.

PHOENIX - A special ceremony by way of a cross-country tour is underway ahead of 9/11 to honor first responders, remembering all the lives lost in the terror attacks.

For the ceremony on Sept. 1, 9/11 Angel Tribute cars from Las Vegas stopped in Phoenix, and the ceremony was a bit different.

Its goal was to remember and pay tribute to 13 U.S. Service Members who died recently in Afghanistan in a suicide bomb attack.

"We are on a 21-day journey across America to thank all of our heroes in uniform," said Kevyn Major Howard with the organization.

Adding, "On September 11, 2001, the world changed. On a sunny morning, Americans going about their lives were met with her on this sober anniversary, to honor these victims and remember the lessons of that day."

The tribute cars remember the lives lost — 20 years ago — with each name written on the bodies of the cars. A film crew is also traveling along with plans to create a documentary of the journey.

"We are filming this incredible documentary across America as we hit several cities with the Angel Tribute cars. We need to keep their names and their memories alive," said Steven Barber, CEO of Vanilla Fire Productions.

The group will continue its cross-country journey with a stop at the Pentagon and finally New York City for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

