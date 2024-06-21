Another body pulled from Tempe Town Lake

For the second time this week, a body has been recovered from Tempe Town Lake.

Tempe Fire says crews responded to the lake on Friday for reports of a drowning.

"Tempe PD was already on the scene and located a body," the department said. "Crews assisted with the removal from the lake."

The victim was not identified.

Police are investigating the drowning.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

On June 18, the body of 47-year-old Michael Reyes was found after he was seen swimming in the lake on Monday evening.

Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.

For the second time this week, a body was pulled from Tempe Town Lake.

Map of Tempe Town Lake