Crews search for Tempe Town Lake swimmer who never resurfaced

By
Updated  June 17, 2024 8:21pm MST
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A search was held for a person who was seen swimming in Tempe Town Lake but never resurfaced on Monday evening.

"A patron was seen entering the water and swimming 2/3rds of the way before disappearing. Crews are working to locate the person," Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue Department said around 7:15 p.m. on June 17.

Crews from Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix are involved in the search, which also involves a dive operation.

No more information is available on the search operations.

Swimming isn't allowed in Tempe Town Lake.

"Swimming or voluntarily entering water at Town Lake is prohibited except during special sporting events that are organized through the Parks and Recreation Department," the city says on its website.

