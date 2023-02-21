Another train derails in Midwest as Pete Buttigieg announces visit to Ohio crash site

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Another train derails in Midwest as Pete Buttigieg announces visit to Ohio crash site

By Anders Hagstrom
Published 
Travel News
FOX News

Cleanup efforts underway after train derails in southern Nebraska

Union Pacific (UP) said a cleanup was underway after 31 train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, at about 1:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Feb.21. (Credit: Jesse Ambler via Storyful)

Yet another train derailed in the Midwest late Monday night in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Images from the Nebraska derailment showed roughly a dozen cars strewn across train tracks, but there were no flames or smoke. Union Pacific Railroad says the train was transporting coal, and there is no indication that the crash poses a threat to locals.

"At about 1:45 a.m. CST today, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska," Union Pacific Railroad told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No one was injured. The incident occurred about three miles southeast of Gothenburg. Cleanup has begun, with heavy equipment on site.

Nebraska train derailed still edit1

FILE - Still taken from video of the cleanup efforts after a train derailed in Nebraska. (Jesse Ambler via Storyful)

"One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic at about 8 a.m. CST. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the statement continued.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

The Monday derailment comes as Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg announced plans to visit the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred.

Another train also derailed last week in Michigan near Detroit.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Storyful contributed to this report. 

Read more on FOX News. 