Anthem singer Indrid Andress says she was drunk; University of Arizona changes branding | Nightly Roundup

HAZMAT evacuation; phone scam scare | Nightly Roundup
From a HAZMAT that prompted officials in one Arizona town to evacuate some residents to a phone scheme that almost victimized an Arizona man, here's a look at some of our top stories.
From Ingrid Andress' disastrous national anthem rendition at the MLB Home Run Derby to the University of Arizona changing its branding, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
1. MLB Home Run Derby national anthem singer admits to being drunk
The country artist apologized to the fans and said she would be checking herself into rehab on Tuesday.
2. Man records phone call with schemer claiming to be MCSO deputy
A Phoenix man recorded the entire phone conversation with a schemer claiming to be a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy asking for money to avoid jail time for not attending jury duty.
3. Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after comments by bandmate
Tenacious D has canceled the rest of their tour after band member Kyle Gass' remarks on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
4. Hazmat incident prompts temporary evacuation and lockdown orders in Coolidge
Evacuation orders for Coolidge residents were lifted following a hazmat incident on Tuesday afternoon.
5. University of Arizona bringing back "U of A" branding, retires "UArizona"
You might remember in 2019 that the University of Arizona was mocked for rebranding as "UArizona." Well, now the university says it's back to using "U of A," and ASU students aren't staying quiet about the change.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 7/16/2024
We are expecting some hot temperatures for the rest of the week.