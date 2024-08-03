Apartment fire displaces 4 adults and 3 children in Phoenix

Firefighters battled an apartment fire in north Phoenix on the morning of Aug. 3 that left four adults and three children displaced.

The fire happened around noon off Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive.

According to a release, a second-story apartment in a three-story apartment complex caught fire but all residents were able to make it out of the apartment safely and two other apartments sustained "minimal damage."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Phoenix Fire said that the displaced residents were aided by the Community Assistance Program to ensure temporary housing.

Map of where the fire happened: