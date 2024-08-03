Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:07 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:09 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:02 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:05 PM MST until SAT 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Apartment fire displaces 4 adults and 3 children in Phoenix

By
Updated  August 3, 2024 5:28pm MST
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Apartment fire displaces 4 adults, 3 children

A fire that broke out in a second-story apartment in Phoenix caused damage to two neighboring apartments and left seven people displaced on Saturday.

PHOENIX - Firefighters battled an apartment fire in north Phoenix on the morning of Aug. 3 that left four adults and three children displaced.

The fire happened around noon off Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive. 

According to a release, a second-story apartment in a three-story apartment complex caught fire but all residents were able to make it out of the apartment safely and two other apartments sustained "minimal damage."

Image 1 of 3

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Phoenix Fire said that the displaced residents were aided by the Community Assistance Program to ensure temporary housing.

Map of where the fire happened: