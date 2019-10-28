APS crews, firefighters travel to California to help with wildfires

As the battle against raging wildfires in California continues, thousands are without power. Crews from Arizona travel west to lend a helping hand.

Crews from Arizona Public Service took an early flight Monday and traveled to Sacramento to help restore power to thousands of residents as winds reach hurricane strength.

"That's what we do, we go get people back in power," said an APS employee.

Meanwhile, firefighters are working to put out flames across California.

"You don't know what to expect, we've been to several storms, been to New York, California a couple of times, so you don't know what you're gonna go into," said an APS employee.

They'll be assisting crews with line patrol and fire mitigation, staying as long as necessary keeping their training top of mind and remembering what's important.

"First, we're gonna go out of it safely," said an APS employee.

Powerful winds are spreading the fires forcing power shut-offs. More than 900,000 customers and an estimated 2.5 million people are in the dark.

Also, nearly 120 Arizona firefighters and 34 engines have traveled to California to help fight the fires in both the southern and northern parts of the state.