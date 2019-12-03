APS employees give back on 'Giving Tuesday' by helping 6 Valley non-profits

It may look like a holiday party at APS headquarters in Phoenix, but it is so much more.

Employees are taking the time to donate and help others in our community.

"It is just a way we can give back to our non-profit communities," said Tracy Costello of APS.

APS is teaming with six non-profits for the fifth year in a row.

"It happens not only here, but at the Palo Verde power station and it happens at Deer Valley where all of our engineers are," Costello said.

Employees are giving presents to Toys for Tots, or lightly-used jeans to St. Vincent de Paul. Other employees are writing letters to military service members, thanking them for their service, or brushing up on their art skills for kids at Ryan House, a hospice facility for children.

"The staff that are down here today are decorating goodie bags that we're going to be able to use through December," said Tracy Leonard-Warner of Ryan House.

"It's just part of being part of APS -- it's throughout the year, actually -- but this is a fun time to also give back during the holidays and enjoy bringing out some of my art skills," said Patty McLaughlin, an APS employee.

"We love our communities, we support our communities, they support us," Costello said. "It's just one big happy family."