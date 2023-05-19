Are unruly parents to blame for umpire shortage?

In the past five years, youth sports has lost nearly 20,000 umpires at the high school level, and some say unruly parents may, in part, be to blame.

Having served as an umpire for the past eight years, Steve Castillo is no stranger to the baseball field

"Most of the people that come out, they do this because they like to enjoy the game," said Castillo.

Castillo, however, said he has recently seen more umpires quit, and he believes people are leaving because of pay. He also believes people are leaving ibn order to get away from being yelled at by parents.

"Most people just don't like the calls that are being made and stuff like that, and to me, that's part of the game, and if I'm focusing too much on the crowds, then I'm not doing my due diligence and giving the kids and coaches their time that they deserve," said Castillo.

Parents speak out

At Litchfield Park on May 19, Aaron Garcia watched his 9-year-old son's team play.

"I get really emotional," said Garcia. "I love when he hits the ball, I love when he catches the ball, and most importantly, I like it because they play as a team."

Garcia said he can understand why there is an umpire shortage: he has seen the arguing himself.

"It seems unprofessional at times, but I have seen it," said Garcia.

Garcia says if he thinks an umpire made a bad call, he keeps it between him and his wife. He said parents should focus on their children, and not the umpire

"Whether they win or lose, it doesn't matter, and that's the most important thing, I think, as a parent watching the children play, is to have fun," said Garcia.

That is the same message Castillo has for parents as well: allowing him to focus on the game.

"Umpires and officials, whether it's a lady or a man, they're out there doing the best that they can," said Castillo.



