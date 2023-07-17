Ariana Grande and husband, Dalton Gomez, separate: Reports

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
11
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:40 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Ariana Grande and husband, Dalton Gomez, separate: Reports

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 2:00PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
Ariana-Grande.jpg article

FILE - Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tenni (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Expand

Ariana Grande, 30, and her husband of a little over two years, Dalton Gomez, 27, have separated and are allegedly headed toward divorce, according to multiple reports.

Grande was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring, according to TMZ, which sparked further rumors that there was trouble in paradise for the couple. 

A source told People Magazine that Grande and Gomez "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship." 

Grande and Gomez got married in May 2021, and after she was cast in the Broadway musical, "Wicked," the pair have spent a lot of time and thousands of miles apart, TMZ reported. 

Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, was first linked to the celebrity around Valentine’s Day in 2020 and the pair were quarantined together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

FOX reached out to Ariana Grande's management for comment. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 