Arizona acid attack victim chooses to forgive suspect, but is still searching for justice

Nine years.

That’s how long it’s been since a stranger came to a Coolidge woman’s door, splashed her with battery acid, and ran.

On March 18, 2024, we caught up with the victim, who shared why she has learned to forgive, despite the pain and suffering she had endured.

"When you fight for so long, it’s hard," said Tonya Murillo. "It’s caused a lot of physical, mental, [and] emotional scarring. A lot."

Tonya Murillo, in an undated photo taken before her 2015 attack.

For Murillo, the attack on March 15, 2015 happened quickly.

It all began with a knock on the door from a stranger standing outside.

"The guy was kneeling down, and right away, I’m feeling like this isn’t right," Murillo recounted. "He says ‘hey what’s up,’ and I just see him go like this. I see a jar, I see liquid, and right away, I’m just trying to, like, slam the door shut, so that’s why my arm was up, and that’s why all the acid got all up here."

Then, Murillo felt the pain.

"It was burning. You could see the steam," said Murillo. "I remember my mom was standing in the doorway of the bathroom, and she was like ‘Tonya, I can see your skin melting right off of you.'"

Coolidge Police officials confirmed the substance was battery acid, and the acid scarred Tonya’s chest, arms, and even lungs.

Murillo spent a month recovering in the burn unit. Nine years and three skin graph surgeries later, Murillo is still suffering.

"[There are] nights where I can’t sleep, because the pain is so intense from the nerves," Murillo said.

What has healed, however, is the deep scar in her heart.

"I’ve learned to forgive," said Murillo. "I will never forget because I have the scars, but I do forgive all those involved. Not for them, but for myself, in order for me to continue moving forward in life and be happy."

A sketch of the attack suspect (Courtesy: Coolidge Police Department)

Coolidge Police investigators have never found the person responsible, but they did release a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators also said back in 2018 that Murillo was targeted. Murillo agrees with the assessment, and she is now praying someone out there will finally do the right thing.

"I just want justice, and if you got that information for me, please. Please. I beg you. Come forward," said Murillo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coolidge Police. Tonya, meanwhile, also wants to encourage all women out there to be strong, to persevere through troubles, and that their voices matter.