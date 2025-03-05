Arizona AG, along with several others, holds DOGE impact meeting

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes hosted a community impact hearing on the Trump administration's efforts to cutback on federal spending through Elon Musk's DOGE. She was joined by AGs from Minnesota, New Mexico and Oregon. This is one of several hearings that will be held. DOGE's website says it's saved taxpayers, so far, around $105 billion.



The Arizona Attorney General, along with AGs from several other states, held a community impact hearing Wednesday night on the Trump administration's DOGE efforts to cut back on spending.

What we know:

Elon Musk, spearheading DOGE's cost-cutting initiative, has already managed significant layoffs within the federal government. Just last month, thousands of federal employees were let go, and agencies were directed to brace for additional cutbacks.

Arizona's AG, Kris Mayes, was joined by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

The hearing is one of several that will be held.

"The Community Impact Hearings will give Attorney General Mayes and her fellow Attorneys General the chance to hear from Arizona community members about the real-world threats of the ongoing federal firings and funding freezes, from public safety to healthcare. The town hall will also give the public the opportunity to hear directly from the Attorneys General about what they’re doing to protect people," a news release from Mayes' office said.

The other side:

DOGE estimates it's saved taxpayers around $105 billion, as of March 5, 2025. It says that's more than $650 per taxpayer.

The agency attributes the savings to "a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."