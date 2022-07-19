Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:15 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:02 PM MST until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:15 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona AG Brnovich seeking another execution warrant

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that he has notified the state Supreme Court that his office intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper.

It would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona.

Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student and Frank Atwood died June 8 by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

Dixon’s execution was Arizona’s first after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

MORE: Clarence Dixon: Arizona executes 1st death row inmate in nearly 8 years

The Attorney General’s Office said there are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row and 22 have exhausted their appeals.

Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

The other two men died before their sentences could be carried out.

"Our state recognizes that those who commit the most heinous crimes deserve the ultimate punishment," Brnovich said in a statement on July 19. "It is the appropriate response and we must faithfully carry out the court-ordered sentences for the victims, their families and our communities."