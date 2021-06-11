Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich seeks probe of election integrity group
Arizona's Attorney General has asked the FBI and IRS to look into a group called 'True The Vote.' The group has claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 electionm but never provided evidence.
Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data
Arizona prosecutors began investigating Google after an Associated Press story in 2018 reported Google was misleading consumers on how they were tracking and using their location data.
Arizona abortion laws: Politicians react, protests held after old abortion ban was reinstated
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's abortion statute.
Dead voter claims in Arizona's 2020 election called 'absurd' following investigation
Of 282 claims of dead voters in the Arizona 2020 election audit by Cyber Ninjas, Attorney General Mark Brnovich says only one claim was found to be true. He calls the claims absurd as some of the names and birthdays didn't match the people who were claimed to be dead.
Arizona AG Brnovich seeking another execution warrant
Murray Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.
Arizona AG Brnovich files motion to fully reinstate abortion ban
ARS 13-3603 has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Court won’t fast-track Arizona AG’s election fight appeal
A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Mark Brnovich’s effort to order Katie Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections.
Abortion now banned in most cases in Arizona, Attorney General says: Here's what to know about ARS 13-3603
Abortion, under most circumstances, are now illegal in Arizona, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Here's what you should know about a law that some believe dates back to a time when Arizona was not even a state.
Arizona AG Brnovich sues Scottsdale board for alleged open meeting violations
According to the attorney general’s complaint, board members also violated the law when they cut off speakers who tried to give input on any other topic including a proposed mask mandate that was also on the agenda.
Arizona officials blast attorney general for election report
Republican officials who oversee elections in Maricopa County issued a blistering retort to GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich accusing the state’s top lawman of abusing his position and misleading the public about the 2020 election to advance his U.S. Senate campaign.
Arizona attorney general sues secretary of state in dispute over election procedures
The lawsuit from Mack Brnovich seeks an order compelling Katie Hobbs to provide a manual that gives county election officials clear guidance on how to run elections.
Arizona Supreme Court revives AG Mark Brnovich's lawsuit against ASU's hotel development plan
The Arizona Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich against the board that oversees ASU and the state's two other public universities, over a hotel agreement that officials with ASU made.
Arizona attorney general says Gov. Ducey can send armed troops to border
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the governor can use National Guard troops and state law enforcement to forcibly send migrants back across the border to Mexico.
Arizona AG sued for threatening to prosecute top state election official for updating election system
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced that she will sue the state's Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, for threatening to charge her for a crime if she shuts down an online election-related system temporarily for a required system update.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state bar reach diversion deal over ethics complaints
The terms of the diversion agreement are confidential, but diversion agreements allow lawyers to have complaints dismissed without sanctions after a period of time, if certain requirements are met.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters 2022 U.S. Senate race
Arizona's Attorney General has become the third major candidate to seek the GOP nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in the 2022 election.