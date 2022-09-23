Injunction for Arizona abortion ban lifted, Attorney General Mark Brnovich says

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's abortion statute.

"We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans," read a portion of Brnovich's tweet.

According to the ruling, which was posted to the Arizona Attorney General's website, Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed in 1973 in regards to a law known as ARS 13-3603 "no longer has any prospective application."

"The Court finds that because the legal basis for the judgment entered in 1973 has now been overruled, it must vacate the judgment in its entirety," read a portion of the ruling.

In June, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, Brnovich stated that his office has "concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws."

"ARS 13-3603 is back in effect and will not be repealed in 90 days by SB1164," the tweet read, in part.

Previously, it was noted by the Associated Press that Arizona had competing laws regarding abortion. Brnovich's announcement in June put him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who had said that a newer law on abortion it took precedence over ARS 13-3603.

An appeal of the ruling is likely.

Here's what you should know about the Arizona law that is now no longer the target of an injunction.

What is ARS 13-3603?

ARS 13-3603 refers to a section of Arizona law that bans abortion in all cases except to save the woman's life.

The section reads:

A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.

"The 1901 law is directed at someone who does supply provide or administer those drugs or medicine with the intent to induce a miscarriage, so it’s not directed at the pregnant woman herself," said Emily Ward with law firm Fennemore Craig.

What led to the ruling, and what's its impact?

The decision from Johnson came more than a month after she heard arguments on Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to lift the injunction.

The ruling by Johnson also means people seeking abortions will have to go to another state to obtain one.

The abortion ban is set to take effect on Sept. 24, but so will a 15-week abortion ban that was passed by the legislature.

"While there may be legal questions the parties seek to resolve regarding Arizona statutes on abortion, those questions are not for this Court to decide here," read a portion of the ruling that was released on Sept. 23.

Will officials enforce ARS 13-3603?

Prosecutor, according to the AP, are split along party lines, with Democratic Pima County Attorney Laura Conover saying she will not prosecute providers under the new law, and Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell saying she may.

On June 27, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Mitchell will use prosecutorial discretion when it comes to abortion cases involving rape or incest. Officials with the office later released a lengthier statement on the issue of abortion written by Mitchell.

"As I have previously stated, upon taking office I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Arizona. At this time, there are no submittals from law enforcement before my office related to abortion laws.

Should a case be submitted for review, this office will apply our ethical charging standard of a reasonable likelihood of conviction when deciding on whether charges should be filed. There undoubtedly will be legal challenges to the laws in Arizona. This important legal review will take time and any such rulings will guide my decision-making on these matters."

