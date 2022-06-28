Maricopa County Attorney to hold news conference on abortion

article

Days after a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that Rachel Mitchell will hold a news conference on June 28 to address the matter of abortion laws in Arizona.

On June 27, officials with MCAO said Mitchell will use prosecutorial discretion when it comes to abortion cases involving rape or incest. On June 28, officials with MCAO released a lengthier statement on the issue of abortion written by Mitchell.

"As I have previously stated, upon taking office I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Arizona. At this time, there are no submittals from law enforcement before my office related to abortion laws. Should a case be submitted for review, this office will apply our ethical charging standard of a reasonable likelihood of conviction when deciding on whether charges should be filed. There undoubtedly will be legal challenges to the laws in Arizona. This important legal review will take time and any such rulings will guide my decision-making on these matters," read Mitchell's statement.

Confusion continues over abortion laws in Arizona

Mitchell's news conference comes amid ongoing confusion on the state of abortion in Arizona, as there are competing laws that either completely ban the procedure, or limit it to 15 weeks after a woman becomes pregnant.

Citing ARS 13-3603, some Republicans in the Arizona State Senate believe the pre-Roe law is enforceable.

A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years. — Section 3603, Title 13, Arizona Revised Statutes.

Under ARS 13-3603, the only exception to the ban is for abortions that are necessary to save a woman's life.

In the Arizona State Senate's statement, it was stated that the 15-week abortion ban, which will take effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns, will be put in place in addition to ARS 13-3603.

Gov. Ducey has insisted that the new law takes precedence over the total ban, but legal experts say nothing is going to change immediately.

Citing the "complex legal landscape in our state," officials with Planned Parenthood Arizona have already announced that they are officially pausing their abortion services.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

