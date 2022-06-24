Planned Parenthood Arizona pauses abortions due to Roe v. Wade decision

article

Planned Parenthood Arizona is officially pausing their abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, citing the ‘complex legal landscape in our state.’

Anyone who had an abortion appointment scheduled is now being asked to contact their healthcare center.

Arizona Senate Republicans say the new ruling makes most abortions legal in the state, citing a pre-Roe law (ARS 13-3603) that bans abortions unless it is necessary to save a mother's life.

ARS 13-3603 states:

A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, released the following statement:

Today’s egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona.

Arizona is one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion. We have pre-Roe abortion bans that are currently enjoined but still on the books, as well as other restrictions and a vague personhood statute that purports to acknowledge that embryos and fetuses have rights from the point of conception. There is a lack of legal clarity from the state on whether the Supreme Court’s decision has legal impact on Arizonians’ ability to exercise their right to abortion. Make no mistake – this absence of legal clarity in Arizona is exactly what anti-abortion politicians and judges hoped for. They have intentionally created legal chaos, leaving patients and providers fearful and confused about their rights and how to actualize them.

A statement from Dr. Jill Gibson, MD, medical director for Planned Parenthood Arizona:

The impacts of this decision will be felt hardest by Arizonans who already face discriminatory and systemic obstacles to health care—particularly Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet.

However, no matter how many additional barriers we must face, the real need for abortion care remains the same. Every person should have the right to access any health care they need without shame, unnecessary restrictions, or outside interference.

Arizonans’ reproductive freedom is on the line and Planned Parenthood Arizona will always be here for our patients and providers, fighting every step of the way for them to receive and provide the essential sexual and reproductive health care they need.