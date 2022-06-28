Expand / Collapse search

3 year old found not breathing at north Phoenix apartments, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:23PM
North Phoenix
PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.

"The crew immediately began advanced life support measures and quickly loaded the child into an ambulance and transported him to a local pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition," Capt. Scott Douglas said.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

