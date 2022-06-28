Man shot, killed in Goodyear; 'investigative lead' in custody
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide in Goodyear.
Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a "verbal family argument."
Once at the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday, police said an "investigative lead" was in custody.
"We believe this is an isolated incident and don't believe there is any danger to the surrounding community," police said.
No further details were released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-932-1220.
