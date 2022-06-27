Police: 'Suspect down' following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix are currently investigating a shooting involving a police officer.
The shooting, according to a tweet made on Phoenix Police Department's verified Twitter page, happened in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road.
"Suspect is down," read a portion of the tweet. "Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area."
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Other Arizona Stories
- Man upset over cigarette prices shoots into Phoenix convenience store: police
- 2 boys die after being pulled from Glendale pool
- WATCH: Razor wiring around Arizona capitol following Roe v. Wade protests
(Click here for interactive map)