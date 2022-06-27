Police: 'Suspect down' following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Police in Phoenix are currently investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

The shooting, according to a tweet made on Phoenix Police Department's verified Twitter page, happened in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

"Suspect is down," read a portion of the tweet. "Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

