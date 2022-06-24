2 children pulled from Glendale pool, fire officials say

article

Officials with the Glendale Fire Department say two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, after they were pulled from a backyard pool.

The incident happened in an area near 83rd Avenue and Missouri. Fire officials say when crews arrived, CPR was being performed on the victims, identified as a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy, by their parents.

Officials released few other details surrounding the incident.

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)