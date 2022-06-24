2 children pulled from Glendale pool, fire officials say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Fire Department say two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, after they were pulled from a backyard pool.
The incident happened in an area near 83rd Avenue and Missouri. Fire officials say when crews arrived, CPR was being performed on the victims, identified as a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy, by their parents.
Officials released few other details surrounding the incident.
