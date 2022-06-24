I-10 crash in Tolleson involving street sweeper kills 2 children, mother injured

Interstate 10 is closed in the Tolleson area after two little girls died in a crash involving a street sweeper early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Loop 101. The southbound Loop 101 ramp to I-10 eastbound was also shut down but has since reopened.

Authorities said a street sweeper fell off the Loop 101 overpass onto the I-10 freeway nearly 20 feet below, killing the two kids inside and injuring the driver. Officials say that some of them may not have been wearing seatbelts.

A young girl believed to be 10 years old was thrown from the car and was found dead on the bridge. Another girl between the ages of 7 to 10 died after falling onto the roadway.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, is in critical condition after being pulled from the vehicle. Officials say she is the mother of the children, and was on her way to a job when the crash happened.

Authorities originally said one of the victims was a woman in her 20s, but later said that the victim was actually one of the kids.

The freeway is expected to open within the next two hours.

