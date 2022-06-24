Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for June 24-27

More closures and restrictions go into effect for several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, so drivers will need to plan ahead:

I-10

In the downtown Phoenix area, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 51 (the Mini Stack) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27 for work on a bridge and for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to I-10 EB

Southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 EB

I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour on Loop 202 near I-10/SR-51 and head east to Loop 101 Price southbound, then take US 60 or Loop 202 Santan west to get back on I-10.

-

In Buckeye, the westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Watson Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for utility work.

SR 24

The eastbound lanes of SR 24 are closed between Loop 202 Santan and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 for pavement work.

The eastbound and westbound ramps to SR 24 EB will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends exiting Loop 202 to Elliot Road and taking Ellsworth Road south to get past the closure.

I-17

In north Phoenix, eastbound Greenway Road will be closed near I-17 between 29th Avenue and 25th Drive starting 9 pm. Friday until Friday, July 8 for a drainage system project.

I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road will also be closed.