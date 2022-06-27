Man upset over cigarette prices shoots into Phoenix convenience store: police

A man who opened fire into a convenience store in Phoenix because he was upset over the price of cigarettes has been arrested, police said.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on June 15. The location where the incident happened was not disclosed by police.

The suspect, identified only as a Black male, was seen inside the store before leaving and firing a round into the store. No one was injured.

When officers arrived at the convenience store, they noticed that the front window had been shot. A .9mm casing was also found on the ground.

Two days after the incident, the suspect was arrested.

