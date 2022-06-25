Stabbing investigation underway after a man and woman were injured in Phoenix

article
PHOENIX - A man and woman were taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Phoenix on June 25, says the fire department.
The stabbing happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
Police are looking into what led to this incident and no suspect information has been released.
No further information is available.
