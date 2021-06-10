Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters 2022 U.S. Senate race

article

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday he’s running for U.S. Senate, becoming the third major candidate seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.

Brnovich, who is in his second term as the state’s lop law-enforcement officer, is the best-known GOP candidate and the only one with political experience.

In a video announcement, Brnovich described himself as the son of immigrants who fled communism in Yugoslavia. He says he used his post as attorney general to take on "crony capitalists" and promote religious liberty, border security and election integrity.

Solar energy entrepreneur Jim Lamon and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael "Mick" McGuire, both political newcomers, have also announced plans to seek the GOP nomination. U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs has said he’s considering a run but has not announced a decision.

Kelly, a retired astronaut, won a special election last year to finish the late John McCain’s last Senate term. He is now running for a full six-year term. The race is one of the most high-profile contests in 2022 and will help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

