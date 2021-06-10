Gov. Ducey visits area where crews are battling Telegraph, Mescal Fires

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Gov. Ducey visits area where crews are battling Telegraph, Mescal Fires

By Associated Press and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Wildfires
Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Ducey holds news conference amid Telegraph, Mescal Fires

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey on June 10 visited south-central Arizona where crews supported by aircraft are working to keep two wildfires out of Globe and several other communities in Gila and Pinal counties.

Ducey planned to take an aerial tour of the two fires, be briefed by fire officials and visit a Red Cross shelter for evacuees before holding a press conference, his office said.

Ducey on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for the two fires. The declaration will make up to $400,000 available for response efforts.

Crews increased containment of one called Telegraph fire burning near Superior and Miami to 40% of its perimeter as of Thursday. Containment of the so-called Mescal fire southeast of Globe was at 36% as of Thursday.

Telegraph Fire now 40% contained

The Mescal fire has entered a mop-up stage but residents shouldn’t become complacent because embers could be blown over containment lines and start spot fires, fire management team David Shell said. "If it spots, we’re off to the races again."

Between them, the fires had burned at least 247 square miles (640 square kilometers).

In northern Arizona, a fire straddling U.S. 180 about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Flagstaff has grown to nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) with no containment reported around its perimeter, officials said Thursday.

The highway, a major route to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, is closed because of the fire, which started Monday.

Continuing Coverage

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.